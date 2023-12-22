GIFT a SubscriptionGift
16-year-old dies after falling from foot-over bridge in Wazirabad

December 22, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy died after falling from a foot-over bridge in northeast Delhi’s Wazirabad, police said on Thursday.

As per a classmate, the deceased was a ninth-grader at a school in Mandoli Extension, said police.

The boy was returning home to Ghaziabad when the incident occurred at 1.45 p.m. on Wednesday. After falling from the six-metre-tall bridge, he was rushed to GTB Hospital with serious injures, where doctors declared him “brought dead”, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“We travel to school together on foot. On Wednesday, we left for school at 12.30 p.m. The school day lasts until 6 p.m., but 25 minutes after we reached, we marked our attendance and left for home,” the deceased’s classmate said.

The pair reached the foot-over bridge located near the Mandoli jail at 1.30 p.m. “A boy from our class called out to my friend from below, and he turned back to acknowledge him, leaning against a part of the guardrail. However, one section of the guardrail was missing, and he fell to the ground below,” said the classmate, adding that the boy was deceased and unconscious. The schoolmates present took him to hospital in an auto-rickshaw and subsequently informed his parents.

The Delhi government in a statement said that the Public Works Department Minister has ordered an audit of foot-over bridges across Delhi to assess safety standards, and has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Police have registered a case under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Harsh Vihar Police Station.

