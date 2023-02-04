15 students from Telangana selected for a short-term course at University of Glasgow

February 04, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Government of Telangana and the British Council on Saturday announced a residential short-term certificate course in the United Kingdom for 15 meritorious students from the State. The programme will be funded by GREAT campaign by the British Council and will cover the course fee, accommodation and other expenses for the students while they are in the UK. The Telangana government is funding the travel and visa costs for all students and faculty.

As part of the initiative, 15 undergraduate-level students, all girls, along with two faculty members from Telangana will be hosted by the University of Glasgow in March/April 2023 for a two-week short-term certified course on ‘How to be more rational: critical thinking, logic and reasoning. As part of the arrangement, the opportunity was extended to students pursuing their graduation from higher education institutions in Telangana and were selected based on their merit. Out of the 15 students, 5 are from government degree colleges, 5 from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges and 5 from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate, Technical and Intermediate Education, said: “In a reciprocal arrangement, the Telangana government will reserve 5 masters scholarships for study in UK universities as part of Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the State. Our objective is to make Telangana the centre of cutting edge knowledge by forging international collaboration.”

The university of Glasgow is incredibly proud of the relationship we have with our partners across India and are committed to supporting students who wish to study in the UK and Scotland. We look forward to welcoming the students to our community in the spring, added Rachel Sandison, Deputy Vice Chancellor, External Engagement and Vice Principal, External Relations at University of Glasgow.