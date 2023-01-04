ADVERTISEMENT

132 assistant professor posts at NIMS to be filled by direct recruitment

January 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued an order for filling up 132 vacant assistant professor posts through direct recruitment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The order said that the department of selection committee shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to fill the posts permitted by obtaining requisite details such as local cadre wise vacancy position, roster points, and qualifications.

The secretary to government, health, medical and family welfare department shall furnish all the details of the vacant posts to the departmental selection committee under intimation to the finance department immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US