132 assistant professor posts at NIMS to be filled by direct recruitment

January 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued an order for filling up 132 vacant assistant professor posts through direct recruitment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The order said that the department of selection committee shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to fill the posts permitted by obtaining requisite details such as local cadre wise vacancy position, roster points, and qualifications.

The secretary to government, health, medical and family welfare department shall furnish all the details of the vacant posts to the departmental selection committee under intimation to the finance department immediately.

