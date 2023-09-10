13-year-old dies in Nalgonda allegedly due to medical negligence

September 10, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a tragic incident in Nalgonda on Sunday, a 13-year-old boy, Sabavath Jashwanth, died after allegedly being administered an IV injection from a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP).

Jashwanth, a resident of Peddapur village in Nampally mandal, had been experiencing symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, and cold. Concerned about his deteriorating health, Jashwanth’s grandfather rushed him to ‘Srinivas Reddy First Aid Centre.’

There, a medical professional, identified as Krishna, administered him an intravenous (IV) injection. Moments after taking the injection, Jashwanth began to sweat and subsequently collapsed. He was then rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Describing the critical condition upon arrival at the hospital, the attending doctor said, “When the boy reached the hospital, there was no pulse, and even the ECG showed a straight line.”

Following the incident, the grieving family returned to the clinic and staged a protest. They approached the police and lodged a complaint. After the child was declared dead, the RMP, who administered the injection, escaped. This made the family furious, said Naveen Kumar, SHO of Nampally police station.

The clinic of the RMP however, has been functioning for a long time. Earlier, it would be run by a doctor named Srinivas Reddy but since his death, about a year ago, Krishna has taken over. The child’s grandfather has also been to the clinic for health check-ups, and based on his experience, he took Jashwanth to the clinic on Sunday, the officer added.

A case was registered under Section 304 A (death caused by negligence), and the child’s body has been shifted to the Area Hospital at Devarakonda for post-mortem, said District Medical and Health Officer Kondal Rao.