109-year-old Kolhapur theatre gutted in fire; Shinde orders investigation

A day after a massive fire broke out at the historic Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha (auditorium) in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday called the incident “unfortunate”, and ordered an inquiry. The CM ensured that a new auditorium will be built on priority.

The incident has raised suspicion as the fire broke out a day before the late singer-actor Keshavrao Bhosale’s 134 birth anniversary.

Kolhapur MP and a descendant of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, demanded an investigation, given the legacy of the auditorium. “Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha, known as a centre of art and cultural heritage, was built during Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s era. I request the government to rebuild and preserve the history by providing the required funds. Also, the probe will reveal what exactly happened.”

Maharaj’s son Sambhajiraje also visited the site and called it a “black day for Kolhapur”. He said: “We failed to preserve our historic structure. If protocols had been in place, this could have been avoided. The State should form a committee to investigate this.”

Fire engulfed 109-year-old auditorium around 9.45 p.m. on Thursday night, and the blaze was contained after two hours, the district authority said. It also affected the nearby Shahu Khasbaug maidan. According to the district authority, short-circuit resulted in the fire.

Olympics connect

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj built an auditorium popularly known as ‘Palace Theatre’ in 1915, after visiting the Olympic stadium and a theatre in Rome. The auditorium is run by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC). Palace Theatre turning into ashes has brought tears to artists, including Marathi actors Bharat Jadhav and Jitendra Joshi, as for many the theatre has been the part of their careers.

Kolhapur’s Guardian Minister visited the site and ensured a probe. “It is unfortunate that the auditorium built to encourage the local theatre artists is destroyed. Earlier, the State had granted ₹10 crore fund for restoration of it. I will try to get funds to rebuild it. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is coming to Kolhapur on August 11, I will discuss this with him,” the Minister said.

For revamping the Khasbag Maidana and theatre, the State government had allocated funds a few days ago. Allegations and counter-allegations were being made about the same.

‘Misspending’

Nagrik Kruti Samiti, a civil organisation associated with Khasbag Maidana, accused KMC of misspending and corruption. The association’s members believe the fire was caused due to the development work done here.

“Authorities spent ₹4.5 crore on maidan and around ₹5.5 crore on the theatre. However, restoration was done irresponsibly without consulting experts. We suggested beautification of the theatre and building new theatres in nearby areas instead of increasing the capacity and introducing new facilities because the theatre could not take it. But the suggestion was neglected. Today look at the result. It is dead. No matter how much money you spend, it is impossible to bring quality material used to construct this place,” said Ashok Powar, a member of Nagrik Kruti Samiti and an eye-witness, who rushed to the place first during the incident. He claimed the fire was not because of short-circuit but because of the AC units.