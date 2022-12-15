  1. EPaper
102nd convocation at MCEME

December 15, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad, 15/12/2022: Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana & Lt Governor of Puducherry at the 102nd Convocation ceremony conducted at Military College of EME in Secunderabad on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Photo: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu

The Military College of Engineering and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) at Secunderabad held its 102nd convocation on Thursday, where degrees were handed over to 36 officers of Degree Engineering course and Technical Entry Scheme.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conferred the degrees to the officers during the convocation, which was attended by senior officers of the Armed Forces.

Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the corps of EME Lieutenant General J.S. Sidhana congratulated the graduating officers for coming out with flying colours. He exhorted them to be constantly aware of the rapid technological challenges manifesting itself in modern day battlefield and to be prepared at all times to confront them with innovation and professional acumen.

He also lauded the faculty and other staff for ensuring the smooth conduct of training in spite of several challenges (posed by the pandemic).

In her convocation address, Ms. Soundararajan said, “I am happy that this convocation is happening a day before Vijay Diwas when we honour the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan in the 1971 War and two days after its victory in the Tawang area. The Indian Army is one of the strongest pillars of the nation. Every member of the fraternity garners great respect and reverence.”

