Proteas pummel Aussies; Murray makes winning world number one debut

BASKETBALL
Heats lose fifth straight game
Kawhi Leonard had a double double of 24 points and 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a rare home victory this season, defeating Miami Heat 94-90, handing them their fifth consecutive loss.
CRICKET
South Africa humiliate Australia, take 2-0 series lead
Hosts Australia collapsed again on the fourth morning, losing eight wickets while adding just forty runs, to lose the second Test by an innings and 80 runs.
Man of the Match Kyle Abbott took 6 for 77 in the second innings, while Kagiso Rabada finished with 4 for 34.
TENNIS
Murray makes winnings start
Andy Murray celebrated his rise to the top of the world rankings chart with a 6-3 6-2 win over Marin Cilic at the ATP World Tour Finals.
