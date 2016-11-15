Tuesday's Sports reel Sports

Proteas pummel Aussies; Murray makes winning world number one debut

Kyle Abbott came into the Test series unsure if he was among his team’s top four pace bowlers, yet finished as man-of-the-match in South Africa’s innings demolition of Australia in Hobart on Tuesday.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Heats lose fifth straight game

Kawhi Leonard had a double double of 24 points and 12 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a rare home victory this season, defeating Miami Heat 94-90, handing them their fifth consecutive loss.

CRICKET

South Africa humiliate Australia, take 2-0 series lead

Hosts Australia collapsed again on the fourth morning, losing eight wickets while adding just forty runs, to lose the second Test by an innings and 80 runs.

Man of the Match Kyle Abbott took 6 for 77 in the second innings, while Kagiso Rabada finished with 4 for 34.

TENNIS

Murray makes winnings start

Andy Murray celebrated his rise to the top of the world rankings chart with a 6-3 6-2 win over Marin Cilic at the ATP World Tour Finals.

