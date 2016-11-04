Friday's Sports reel Sports

Proteas produce remarkable fight back; Cavs stay unbeaten

In the absence of injured Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander (4-56), Kagiso Rabada (2-78) and debutant spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-56) exposed the home side’s batting frailty.

In the absence of injured Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander (4-56), Kagiso Rabada (2-78) and debutant spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-56) exposed the home side’s batting frailty.  

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

ATHLETICS

Bolt to compete in Australia for first time

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt will be competing in Australia for the first time when he captains a team in the new Nitro Athletics concept, an innovative team event, next February.

BASKETBALL

Cavs remain only undefeated team

With their fifth win on the trot, defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers remained the only unbeaten side this season. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, scored 39 points for Golden State Warriors to hand his former team Oklahoma City Thunder their first defeat of this season.

CRICKET

Proteas lose Steyn, but edge ahead on day two of the first Test

South Africa’s bowling spearhead Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury. But the rest of the team rallied after the loss to edge ahead on day two of the first Test. After dismissing Australia for 244, South Africa reached 104 for two at stumps – a lead of 102.

FOOTBALL

Manchester United lose again, Saints beat Inter

Manchester United suffered another defeat, this time in the Europa League, as they went down 2-1 against Fenerbahce.

Athletic Bilbao’s Aritz Aduriz made history by scoring five goals in their 5-3 win over Genk, while Southampton registered a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Inter Milan.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
null
Related Topics
In School
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:10:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/in-school/sports/Proteas-produce-remarkable-fight-back-Cavs-stay-unbeaten/article16436614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY