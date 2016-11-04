Proteas produce remarkable fight back; Cavs stay unbeaten

ATHLETICS

Bolt to compete in Australia for first time

Sprint superstar Usain Bolt will be competing in Australia for the first time when he captains a team in the new Nitro Athletics concept, an innovative team event, next February.

BASKETBALL

Cavs remain only undefeated team

With their fifth win on the trot, defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers remained the only unbeaten side this season. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, scored 39 points for Golden State Warriors to hand his former team Oklahoma City Thunder their first defeat of this season.

CRICKET

Proteas lose Steyn, but edge ahead on day two of the first Test

South Africa’s bowling spearhead Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury. But the rest of the team rallied after the loss to edge ahead on day two of the first Test. After dismissing Australia for 244, South Africa reached 104 for two at stumps – a lead of 102.

FOOTBALL

Manchester United lose again, Saints beat Inter

Manchester United suffered another defeat, this time in the Europa League, as they went down 2-1 against Fenerbahce.

Athletic Bilbao’s Aritz Aduriz made history by scoring five goals in their 5-3 win over Genk, while Southampton registered a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Inter Milan.