Morato strike moves Madrid top; Hamilton cuts Rosberg’s lead

CRICKET

England clinch thriller

Ben Stokes turned out to be the hero on day five as his two wickets in three balls handed England victory against Bangladesh by 22 runs.

It was heartbreak for the hosts, who had come agonisingly close to registering their first Test win against England.

FOOTBALL

Real Madrid move top of La Liga

A late winner from Alvaro Morata not only handed Real Madrid a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao, but also took them top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Roma moved within two points of leaders Juventus with their 4-1 win over Palermo in Serie A while Ligue1’s ‘Classique’ between PSG and Marseille ended as a dour stalemate.

FORMULA 1

Hamilton wins US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the US Grand Prix to keep his hopes of winning the overall championship alive. Victory allowed Hamilton to cut the gap to leader Rosberg, who finished second, to 26 points.