Messi magic lifts Argentina; Djokovic through to semis at Tour Finals

BASKETBALL
Cavs edge Raptors 121-117
In the battle of the best from the Eastern Conference, Cleveland Cavaliers got the better of Toronto Raptors, but only just, in a tightly contested 121-117 victory.
CRICKET
Australia’s Marsh steps down
Australia’s chairman of selectors Rod Marsh resigned from his position in the wake of their most recent defeat against South Africa in the Test series.
FOOTBALL
Messi puts Argentina back on track
Lionel Messi scored a sumptuous free-kick and assisted in the other two goals as Argentina beat Colombia 3-0 to put their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.
TENNIS
Djokovic reaches semis
Novak Djokovic had to dig deep into his reserves to thwart the threat posed by Milos Raonic in his 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) victory over the Canadian. His second victory in as many matches enabled him to book a place in the semi-finals of the ATP World Tour Finals.
