Hamilton wins in Mexico; Westbrook stars for Thunder

BASKETBALL
Thunder’s Westbrook posts another triple double
Russell Westbrook became the first player to notch up 100 points, 30 rebounds and 30 assists in the first three games of the NBA season as his triple-double against LA Lakers, which included 33 points, handed Oklahoma City Thunder a 112-96 victory.
FORMULA 1
Hamilton keeps title race alive
With victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton kept the race for the championship alive. Nico Rosberg, who finished second in the race, is now 19 points ahead in the overall standings.
HOCKEY
Oltmans wants India to target global events
Fresh from their title winning performance at the Asian Champions Trophy, including the 3-2 win over Pakistan in the final, India’s coach Roelant Oltmans believes that his side should now target bigger global events.
TENNIS
Djokovic ready for battle
With Andy Murray closing in on the World number 1 spot, Novak Djokovic has stated that he is up for the battle to retain his top billing, despite admitting that Murray has been playing the best tennis of his career this year.
