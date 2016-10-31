Monday's Sports reel Sports

Hamilton wins in Mexico; Westbrook stars for Thunder

Hamilton’s pole-to-flag victory put him level with France’s Alain Prost in the all-time lists of winners. Only Michael Schumacher (91) has more.

Hamilton’s pole-to-flag victory put him level with France’s Alain Prost in the all-time lists of winners. Only Michael Schumacher (91) has more.  

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Thunder’s Westbrook posts another triple double

Russell Westbrook became the first player to notch up 100 points, 30 rebounds and 30 assists in the first three games of the NBA season as his triple-double against LA Lakers, which included 33 points, handed Oklahoma City Thunder a 112-96 victory.

FORMULA 1

Hamilton keeps title race alive

With victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton kept the race for the championship alive. Nico Rosberg, who finished second in the race, is now 19 points ahead in the overall standings.

HOCKEY

Oltmans wants India to target global events

Fresh from their title winning performance at the Asian Champions Trophy, including the 3-2 win over Pakistan in the final, India’s coach Roelant Oltmans believes that his side should now target bigger global events.

TENNIS

Djokovic ready for battle

With Andy Murray closing in on the World number 1 spot, Novak Djokovic has stated that he is up for the battle to retain his top billing, despite admitting that Murray has been playing the best tennis of his career this year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
null
Related Topics
In School
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:43:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/in-school/sports/Hamilton-wins-in-Mexico-Westbrook-stars-for-Thunder/article16086123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY