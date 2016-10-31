Hamilton wins in Mexico; Westbrook stars for Thunder

BASKETBALL

Thunder’s Westbrook posts another triple double

Russell Westbrook became the first player to notch up 100 points, 30 rebounds and 30 assists in the first three games of the NBA season as his triple-double against LA Lakers, which included 33 points, handed Oklahoma City Thunder a 112-96 victory.

FORMULA 1

Hamilton keeps title race alive

With victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton kept the race for the championship alive. Nico Rosberg, who finished second in the race, is now 19 points ahead in the overall standings.

HOCKEY

Oltmans wants India to target global events

Fresh from their title winning performance at the Asian Champions Trophy, including the 3-2 win over Pakistan in the final, India’s coach Roelant Oltmans believes that his side should now target bigger global events.

TENNIS

Djokovic ready for battle

With Andy Murray closing in on the World number 1 spot, Novak Djokovic has stated that he is up for the battle to retain his top billing, despite admitting that Murray has been playing the best tennis of his career this year.