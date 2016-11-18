Friday's Sports reel Sports

England in disarray; debutants’ day in New Zealand

England captain Alastair Cook’s dismissal – a broken stump to go along with having been cleaned up – proved to be a sign of things to come in the post-tea session.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

Harden’s 12th triple double lets Rockets thump Blazers

James Harden notched up his 12th career triple double with 26 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds to allow Houston Rockets to comfortably defeat the visiting Portland Trailblazers 126-109.

CRICKET

Debutants shine for Kiwis

It was a day for New Zealand’s debutants as they helped the Kiwis to a dominant position in the first Test against Pakistan. After Colin de Grandhomme picked 6 for 41 to dismiss Pakistan for 133, opener Jeet Raval (55 not out) came good with the bat to lead them to 104 for 3 at stumps on day two.

India on top after day two

England were 103 for five at stumps on day two after the hosts dominated the post-tea session, picking up four wickets. After Ravichandran Ashwin helped India post 455 with a crucial half-century, he also came good with the ball to claim two wickets.

TENNIS

Raonic reaches semis

Milos Raonic defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to join Novak Djokovic in the final four of the ATP World Tour Finals.

