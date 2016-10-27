Thursday's Sports reel Sports

Dzeko double leads Roma; Murray tested at Vienna

With his ninth and tenth goals of this Serie A campaign, Dzeko leads Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile by two goals.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

BASKETBALL

NBA action in full swing

As more teams played their tournament openers, the NBA action will now continue in full swing. Russell Westbrook led a late rally to help Thunder beat 76ers while Anthony Davis had to end up on the losing side against Nuggets despite scoring 50 points for the Pelicans.

CRICKET

England look to extend perfect record

Visiting England will be looking to win the second Test against Bangladesh and extend their perfect run against their hosts as they also use this Test match as a tune-up for their upcoming Test series against India.

FOOTBALL

Dzeko leads Serie A charts

Edin Dzeko scored two more goals in Serie A to take his tally to 10 this season as Roma defeated Sassuolo 3-1. Victory kept them within two points of leaders Juventus, who got the better of Sampdoria 4-1.

TENNIS

Murray made to fight at Venice

For the first time in 11 matches, Andy Murray dropped a set as he was made to fight his way through at Venice, before eventually emerging victorious - 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-0 against Martin Klizan in the opening round.

Kei Nishikori and Juan Martin del Potro won in straight sets at the Swiss Indoors as they remained on course for a quarter-final clash.

