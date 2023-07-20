HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On the moon
Premium

July 20 is celebrated as International Moon Day. Here is a quiz on the celestial wonder that inspires artists, poets, scientists and conspiracy theorists alike

July 20, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On the moon
July 20 is celebrated as International Moon Day.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Which year did the UN decide to mark July 20 as Moon Day to commemorate the moon landing touted as one of the biggest achievements in the history of mankind? 
Answer : 2011
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
