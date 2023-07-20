Daily Quiz | On the moon

1 / 6 | Which year did the UN decide to mark July 20 as Moon Day to commemorate the moon landing touted as one of the biggest achievements in the history of mankind? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 2011 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Astronauts aboard the Apollo 11, Apollo 14 and Apollo 15 missions left mirrors on the surface of the moon. These mirrors are important scientific instruments that help measure the speed of light, distance. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : True SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | A character was named after the second man on the moon Buzz Aldrin in an animated Pixar movie. Identify the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Buzz Lightyear SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | “With a Silver practise— She vaulted out of Gaze”. This poet describes the moon in a hauntingly beautiful poem. Identify the poem and the poet. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : I watched the Moon around the House and Emily Dickinson SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The dark areas on the moon are called mares. Name the famous mare chosen as the landing site for Apollo 11. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sea of Tranquility SHOW ANSWER