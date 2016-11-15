Sports, politics and more...

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. “First dude, first mate, first gentleman, I’m just not sure”. X jokingly said this about Y in the U.S.. However, developments over the last week mean that X will not need to resolve this issue in the near future. Who are X and Y?

2. The origin of this race in athletics is said to come from Irish riders racing each other from one X to another. They would cross towns and jump over low stone walls with X as a marker because you could see X even from a distance. What is the name of this race?

3. In an apparent effort to attract millennials, the latest android update has the following voice commands. “Ok Google” followed by _____/_____ will switch the flash light on and off. _______ will put the phone in silent. Four new Google Street view sites allow you to explore New York in 1926, which is also the setting for a game. What are these voice commands based on?

4. The following is the list of some of the largest gatherings in recorded human history. What recent gathering has entered this list with an unprecedented crowd for a celebration of this sort?

* Kumbh Mela pilgrimage, India, 2013 - Around 30 million.

* Arbaeen festival, Iraq, 2014 - Around 17 million.

* Funeral of C.N. Annadurai, India, 1969 - Around 15 million.

* Funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran, 1989 - Around 10 million.

* Papal gathering in the Philippines, 2015 - Around six million.

* World Youth Day, 1995 - Around five million.

5. ___________ windows are also known as Vermont Windows (refer photo) and are fitted with a roughly 45 degree rotation. Folklore has it that these were designed in such a way that broomsticks would not simply fit into them, and hence would prevent access for____________.

Though the actual reason is more practical, folklore provides a fascinating insight into 19th century Vermont. Fill in the blanks.

Scroll down for the answers...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton. Hillary was commenting on what Bill would be called if she were to become the President of the United States. Wives of U.S. presidents are referred to as First Lady.

2. Steeplechase.

3. Lumos/Nox for turning on the light and turning it off. Silencio for putting the phone on silent. These voice commands are based on spells from the Harry Potter universe.

4. A gathering of Chicago Cubs supporters after the baseball club won the World Series after a 108-year drought.

5. Witch Windows

(Send your feedback to school@thehindu.co.in [Subject: Workoutables]. Do mention your name, class, school and city. )

