Here’s September’s last workoutables

WORKOUTABLES is not a routine quiz that merely tests your memory. This one is work-outable by thinking through popular relevant facts and current news. Here we go...

1. The common basilisk has the ability to run on water. It is also nicknamed as the X lizard, a reference to a personality who is supposed to have done the same. Identify X.

2. In 1924, the Acworth Committee proposed that X and Y be separated to prevent mismanagement of funds and bring in more responsibility by separately accounting for the division’s revenues and costs. After 92 years, the current government has decided to do away with this practice and merge X and Y going forward. Identify X and Y.

3. Philosophers such as Aristotle and Pliny, believed that the moon cycle could mentally impact humans. One popular belief was that the bright night sky during full moon could deprive a person of sleep, and could induce bipolar disorders or similar conditions. Hence, people who acted weirdly through such effects came to be called X. Identify X

4. Until the 16th century, this vegetable was predominantly grown in three colours – yellow, purple and white. The colour, with which we most commonly associate the vegetable today, was developed in Netherlands in the 17th century as a tribute to William of ________, who led the Dutch Rebellion against Spain. The farmers used the then existing varieties to create this new hybrid which is now the most common variety worldwide. Identify the vegetable and the colour.

5. These cities in the photo (refer photo) are connected to an event that is going to happen in 2020. Can you identify the event?

Scroll down for the answers...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers

1. Jesus.

2. X - Union Budget, Y- Railways Budget.

3. Lunatic.

4. Carrot and orange. William of Orange.

5. Cities selected for hosting Euro 2020 football championships.

(Send your feedback to school@thehindu.co.in [Subject: Workoutables]. Do mention your name, class, school and city. )

>Like us on PGG's Rebus and Quiz Corner