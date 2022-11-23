Trio held for cheating banks

November 23, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert bank officials helped the police unearth a cheating racket that led to the arrest of three people who were trying to cheat a nationalised bank by pledging fake gold valuables to avail loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been identified as Arun Raju Kanade, Satyananda and Dattatreya Bakale. The police are now on the lookout for Jayalakshmi, the fourth accused who is on the run.

According to the police, the racket was unearthed when the accused approached Bank of Baroda, Vijayanagar branch, with 235 grams of fake gold seeking loan of ₹7.15 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The manager got it checked with the appraiser to ascertain the value of the assets and found it to be fake. Suspecting something amiss, the officials alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and nabbed the trio waiting for the cash.

Based on their confession, the police recovered 1,475 grams of fake gold valuables which, according to the police, the accused got custom made through a jeweller from Kolkata. The accused told the police that the jewels are made of copper with several layers of gold plate to hoodwink the bank officials.

Using the modus operandi, the accused have cheated many banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The police are now contacting the bank officials to seek more information from them while efforts are on to track down Jayalakshmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US