Trio held for cheating banks

November 23, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alert bank officials helped the police unearth a cheating racket that led to the arrest of three people who were trying to cheat a nationalised bank by pledging fake gold valuables to avail loan.

The accused have been identified as Arun Raju Kanade, Satyananda and Dattatreya Bakale. The police are now on the lookout for Jayalakshmi, the fourth accused who is on the run.

According to the police, the racket was unearthed when the accused approached Bank of Baroda, Vijayanagar branch, with 235 grams of fake gold seeking loan of ₹7.15 lakh.

The manager got it checked with the appraiser to ascertain the value of the assets and found it to be fake. Suspecting something amiss, the officials alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and nabbed the trio waiting for the cash.

Based on their confession, the police recovered 1,475 grams of fake gold valuables which, according to the police, the accused got custom made through a jeweller from Kolkata. The accused told the police that the jewels are made of copper with several layers of gold plate to hoodwink the bank officials.

Using the modus operandi, the accused have cheated many banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The police are now contacting the bank officials to seek more information from them while efforts are on to track down Jayalakshmi.