Golden Leaf Awards: young architects from Kasaragod bag the prize

Staff Reporter May 15, 2022 21:45 IST

Sachin Raj and Anand P., principal architects of A Line Studio, received the award for the best residential project for the eco-friendly art home, The Artist's Residence

Two young architects from Kasaragod received this year’s Golden Leaf Awards at an event organised by the Indian Institute of Architects Kerala in Kannur recently. Sachin Raj and Anand P., principal architects of A Line Studio, received the award for the best residential project for the eco-friendly art home, The Artist’s Residence. It is a 1,500 sq. ft. residence, owned by art couple Prasad and Ramya that lets in natural light and wind through its interior spaces and seamlessly integrates the surroundings into the daily life of its residents. Their firm also bagged a commendation award in the responsible architecture category for their project Joy House, a 650 sq. feet tiny home located at Madikai village in Kasaragod. The home highlights the importance of minimalistic living in a society that is driven by over-exploitation of land and resources.



