Korean snack Bungeoppang now in Hyderabad

You just finished watching a Korean drama and are curious about the popular fish-shaped sweet street food called Bungeoppang? Well, it is now available for Hallyu fans in Hyderabad.

The only place that has authentic Bungeoppang is Goguryeo Hyderabad, the Korean restaurant in Hitech city. The eatery which was shut for a few months for renovation, reopened with a fresh menu that now features the bungeoppang. Cho Min Young, a South Korean national who set up the restaurant in Hyderabad, says she was keen to feature some new Korean dishes on the menu once they reopened after renovation.

Apart from several new dishes on the menu, you’ll find bungeoppang in the snack/dessert section. Made of sweetened glutinous rice flour batter mixed with corn powder, it has a red bean paste stuffing; the paste itself is made with the juice of boiled pumpkin water added to cooked red bean. It takes about 15 minutes for bungeoppang to be made on a fish-shaped waffle maker. The batter and red bean paste are sweetened with honey.

The staff at Goguryeo Hyderabad demonstrated the making of bungeoppang. The liquid pancake-like batter is poured from a kettle on the fish-shaped waffle maker. Next comes the red bean paste that has been readied. A spoon of the paste is placed at the centre of the ‘fish’, this is followed by another round of batter pouring on the fish to cover the red bean paste. Once done, the waffle maker is closed and heated until the batter is baked.

Once baked, the golden brown pastry like snack is allowed to sit for a few minutes to get crisp. It is best enjoyed hot.

At the first bite, one gets a taste of the chewy baked batter; the second bite unravels the flavour of the gooey sweet red bean paste. Yumm.

