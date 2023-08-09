HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Meet Chennai’s biryani ‘masters’

Watch | Meet Chennai’s biryani ‘masters’

A video on three celebrated cooks from Chennai’s biryani hubs: Triplicane, Royapuram, and Periamet.

August 09, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In the business of biryani, a ‘master’ is a skilled cook trained to make biryani by the kilo with help from a team.

These men command much respect in their circle. In Chennai, there are 500 of them in Triplicane alone, with an estimate of 50 each in Royapuram and Periyamet, the other neighbourhoods popular for biryani in the city.

Most biryani masters of today were helpers in their younger years. These men do not have written-down recipes or measurements. Everything is by memory and observation. 

What gives them the edge? What according to them is the perfect biryani? We meet three celebrated cooks from the city’s biryani hubs: Triplicane, Royapuram, and Periamet.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Akila Kannadasan

Production: Johan Sathyadas

Video: Shiva Raj and Thamodharan Bharath

Voiceover: Yuvasree S. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week / The Hindu MetroPlus / food

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.