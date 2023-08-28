Watch | How to serve Onam sadya

August 28, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Piping hot sambar, ada pradhaman, pachadi, avial, payasam – these are just some of the delicacies that make up the traditional grand feast known as Sadya in Kerala. During Onam in August, it’s not just Keralites who make a beeline for restaurants to savour the sadya.

Some guests, after savouring each bite, fold the leaves, and leave, unaware of the culinary delights yet to come. But do you know how and in what order the food has to be served? What goes on the top half of the ela (leaf)?

Priya Jayachandran, a caterer who runs Mangalya in Thiruvananthapuram, demonstrates how it’s done.

Reporting: Saraswathy Nagarajan

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Videos: Sreejith R. Kumar

Voiceover: Gopika KP