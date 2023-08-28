HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | How to serve Onam sadya

Watch | How to serve Onam sadya

A video demonstrating how the traditional Onam sadya should be served and in what order

August 28, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Piping hot sambar, ada pradhaman, pachadi, avial, payasam – these are just some of the delicacies that make up the traditional grand feast known as Sadya in Kerala. During Onam in August, it’s not just Keralites who make a beeline for restaurants to savour the sadya.

Some guests, after savouring each bite, fold the leaves, and leave, unaware of the culinary delights yet to come. But do you know how and in what order the food has to be served? What goes on the top half of the ela (leaf)?

Priya Jayachandran, a caterer who runs Mangalya in Thiruvananthapuram, demonstrates how it’s done.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Saraswathy Nagarajan

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Videos: Sreejith R. Kumar

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Related stories

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.