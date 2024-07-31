Watch: Refugee food festival in Chennai showcases delicacies of Sri Lanka and Myanmar

Watch: Refugee food festival in Chennai showcases best of Sri Lanka and Myanmar

The Oorum Unavum food festival was held at Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai between July 5 and 7.

The fest featured food stalls by 75 refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar currently residing in Tamil Nadu, offering over 30 traditional dishes and snacks. Among the participants were Sri Lankan Tamil entrepreneurs involved in a Tamil Nadu Government initiative to promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

This year’s festival theme was ‘Ellarum Inbutrirukka’, translating to ‘for everyone’s happiness’ in Tamil.

The refugee food festival was inaugurated by DMK MP from Thootukudi, K. Kanimozhi. The festival saw a crowd of nearly 13,000 people and generated a revenue of Rs. 7.8 lakhs.

Reporting: Ananyaa Desikan

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj