Watch: Refugee food festival in Chennai showcases delicacies of Sri Lanka and Myanmar

Watch: Refugee food festival in Chennai showcases best of Sri Lanka and Myanmar 

The Oorum Unavum food festival featured food stalls by 75 refugees

Updated - July 31, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Ananyaa Desikan
Ananyaa Desikan

The Oorum Unavum food festival was held at Semmozhi Poonga in Chennai between July 5 and 7.

The fest featured food stalls by 75 refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar currently residing in Tamil Nadu, offering over 30 traditional dishes and snacks. Among the participants were Sri Lankan Tamil entrepreneurs involved in a Tamil Nadu Government initiative to promote self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

This year’s festival theme was ‘Ellarum Inbutrirukka’, translating to ‘for everyone’s happiness’ in Tamil.

The refugee food festival was inaugurated by DMK MP from Thootukudi, K. Kanimozhi. The festival saw a crowd of nearly 13,000 people and generated a revenue of Rs. 7.8 lakhs.

Read more: Refugees from Sri Lanka and Myanmar bring the taste of home to ‘Oorum Unavum’ festival in Chennai

Reporting: Ananyaa Desikan

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj

