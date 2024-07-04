GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Try wine on tap at Captain’s Cellar, set in Delhi’s Taj Mahal Hotel

Captain’s Cellar, which launched recently at Delhi’s Taj Mahal Hotel, brings a wide selection of fine wines from across the world. And, offers wine in a new format — on tap

Updated - July 04, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Anubhuti Krishna
Captain’s Cellar, a rustic chic wine lounge

Captain’s Cellar, a rustic chic wine lounge | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

When you think of Delhi’s drinking scene, wine-centric bars hardly cross your mind. Captain’s Cellar, a recent addition to the long list of watering holes in the capital, is beginning to change that. The place not just brings a selection of fine wines from across the world but also offers them in a new format — on tap.

Leading edge technology, Enomatic and Corvin, at Captain’s Cellar

Leading edge technology, Enomatic and Corvin, at Captain’s Cellar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The cellar, set inside the Taj Mahal Hotel, features bottles from vineyards spanning Bordeaux, Tuscany, Rioja, Napa, and Akluj. “The goal was to provide a panorama of the world’s great wine regions. We wanted to showcase the intricate diversity of wines based on the expression of terroir, climate and complexity,” explains Susmita Bomzon, sommelier and manager at Captain’s Cellar.

Fish cakes

Fish cakes | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

And so, for Whites, they sourced crisp wines — like Albert Bichot Chablis — from France, while the complex whites — like Urbans-Hof Riesling and Warwick The First Lady Chardonnay — were sourced from Germany and South Africa, respectively.

The Reds include classic Bourgogne Pinot Noir from Beaujolais Village and bolder Brancaia Tre from Italy; for rosé lovers, Mirabeau Classic Provence Rosé and Mateus Rosé from Portugal have been brought in. “We wanted to celebrate the wine culture in India. Akluj, located in Maharashtra, has been producing some excellent wines, so we have The Source Sauvignon Blanc from Sula and Fratelli’s J’Noon Red and Whites, which add great value to our wine list,” adds Bomzon. The most expensive bottle, Le Clarence de Haut-Brion 2011, an exquisite second wine from the renowned Haut-Brion family, is priced at ₹1,74,000 (a bottle).

Gratis

Gratis | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Many of the expensive wines are also available by the glass thanks to the new state of the art enomatic systems, an Italian technology that uses inert gases to preserve freshness, enables wines to be dispensed by glass. These start at ₹600 and go up to ₹2,500 a glass. To someone like me, who finds it hard to commit to a bottle, it turns out to be a great option to try multiple wines. The expressive Albert Bichot Chablis, fresh Bourgogne Pinot Noir, medium-bodied Brancaia Tre and the velvety Bodegas Roda Sela from Rioja turn out to be my favourites.

By your side

Charcoal Berliner filled with creamy mushroom duxelle

Charcoal Berliner filled with creamy mushroom duxelle | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The wine is complemented by an expansive menu featuring classic Spanish tapas and French small plates. While The patatas bravas, empanada with spinach and ricotta, and cheese and chicken croquetas transport you to the streets of Spain and complement the lighter wines, camembert baked in pastry, pulled lamb, mushrooms and chips pair with French Reds. The jamón, imported from Spain, is salty and light, the croquetas are rich, warm and comforting.

Gazpacho

Gazpacho | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“The menu,” says Chef Arun Sundararaj, director of culinary operations, “serves as a journey through global vineyards by pairing regional ingredients, cooking techniques, and flavours alongside our curated selection of wines.”

Pulled lamb with crusty baguette

Pulled lamb with crusty baguette | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The seasonal, market-driven menu — which also includes wine-paired menus called Epicurean and Wine Symphony — complements the wine programme and yet stands on its own for those who maybe teetotallers. If you are in the mood for sharing, there is a grazing board with Parma, coppa, and Iberico ham, along with Danish Blue, Emmental and Cheddar cheese. To round off the evening, the Basque cheesecake and crème brûlée are your best bet.

Rustic meets chic

Tasting room New World at the Captain’s Cellar

Tasting room New World at the Captain’s Cellar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The space brings classic and contemporary together. The rustic brick walls and arched walkways hark back to the stone cellars of old world vineyards even as modern light fixtures and abstract artwork lend contrast. Different sections in the lounge are named after specific wine regions and reflect the ethos of the place.

The Captain’s Cellar, is located at 1 Mansingh Road, Taj Mahal, New Delhi and a meal for two costs about ₹5,000; for reservations, call 87000 21450.

