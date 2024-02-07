This food-truck in Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura dishes out some of the best barbecues and momos

February 07, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Vidyaranyapura is a mishmash of culture and food. If the main road, from the last bus stop, is dotted with bakeries and meat shops on one side, it is lined with sweet and idli shops and burger joints on the other. Walk towards the first block, and you will see the street come alive with a number of food trucks in the evenings between 5pm and 11pm.

Post sunset, it is also a sight to behold. Various food trucks and carts line up a little away from one another, seach forming its own human island.

It is here the attention of your olfactory nerves are captured with a distinct aroma of grilled food. The orange truck, called Hunger Chase, is owned and run by Gudipati Venkata Ramudu. He is assisted by three boys and the food truck is open on three sides that gives you a clear view of the action in their mobile kitchen.

It is a little after 7pm and a small group of people have already thronged the place as they await their order. Two cooks are busy inside the van. One is steaming the momos, while the other deftly tempers the grilled kebabs with curry leaves, coriander and green chilies. He then picks a bottle and pours a sauce and instantly the flames leap out of the pan and do a little dance before dying down to tiny sparks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The warmth from the fire and the aromas make for the perfect comfort food on a chilly or rainy night. Right next to the van is an iron grill on a metal stand, where fresh chicken and fish barbecues are grilled on burning coal.

Venkat says that he started the food truck in 2016 in Sahakarnagar and shifted base to Vidyaranyapura in 2017. He says that he started his career in a business and had nothing to do with food. “But that field did not work out and I decided why not give cooking a chance and I started the food truck,” says Venkat as he hands out a parcel to one of his customers, while deftly plating with momos with the other for a client who takes it and walks to the plastic stool behind the truck, all the while looking at the steam coming off the plate.

Venkat says he started with Chinese food. “But I realised that you get noodles everywhere. From darshinis and five star places to food trucks and roadside stalls. Momos, too are not uncommon, but they not a usual sight here. That is when I decided to serve momos and barbecues. We do serve noodles, but our focus is on momos and barbecues, grills and kebabs.”

Venkat’s food truck is now getting crowded. Amidst taking orders and calls from his customers, he makes time to speak. The place does not look organised in any manner, yet there seems to be some order in the manner in which the orders are taken and customers are treated and served.

The “specality”, assures Venkat is that, “We do not use any food colouring or artificial flavours. Everything is made inhouse and is served fresh.” The momos come in the options of paneer, chicken, vegetables, mushrooms.

The barbecue, he says is predominantly chicken and fish and “we also use chicken wings, chicken chips, grills, and we also make a few kebabs. These are served with a peri peri sauce, which again is made inhouse.”

Running a food truck has its own challenges. “First it is curiosity that brings them, then apprehension about the cleanliness. Questions are asked about what we cook and what the food is served with, and finally it is the first trial bite. We mostly have repeat customers who come on a regular basis and even order takeaways. On our part, we make sure to serve them fresh food, sans preservatives and colours, cooked in a hygienic manner, this has been our strength,” says the man who learnt cooking out of passion.

The menu includes vegetarian momos at ₹60 a plate, while paneer and cheese are ₹80. Also available are fried momos/momo chilli/momo Schezwan. The barbecue strips, and wings come at ₹140 a serving, while the barnecue kalmi is priced at ₹130. Hunger Chase also serves vegetarian Schezwan and chilli garlic noodles.

Hunger Chase, on Vidyaranyapura Main road, in front of Bell White Square Apartments, can be contacted on 7019833325.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT