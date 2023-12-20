The many treats for Christmas in Kochi — plum cakes, stoln, cookie pies, and speculaas cakes

December 20, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Bakedo — Cookies for Christmas

How about celebrating with cookies this Christmas? BakeDo’s two season’s special launches are the ‘5 in 1 Cookie Pie’ — a combination of five cookie flavours that look like a five-petalled flower — and the mini treats. The cookie pie is a massive soft-dough cookie, which weighs between 950 grams and a kilogram. It looks like a cookie, but has the texture of a cake. The five flavours are the best selling matcha white, red velvet, classic milk, Nutella and Lotus Biscoff. The other surprise is the mini treat, the smaller version of their signature cookies, which are usually 140 grams. These 70-gram mini NYC cookies come in assorted boxes of four, made up of classic milk, classic dark, matcha white and cookies and cream.

The cookie pie is priced ₹1,200 and mini treats ₹460

Available at The BakeDo, Panampilly Nagar for pick up or dm @the_bakedo on Instagram for delivery outside Kochi

District 7 Encore — Desserts for the Season

Besides the season’s ubiquitous plum cakes, District 7 has a dessert menu designed to make Christmas sweeter. Yuletide macarons, a box of six couverture dark almonds, frosted lemon, chunky strawberry curd, hazelnut Nutella praline, peanut butter and rose creme; rum balls, banoffee pie and strawberry meringue roulade besides the exotic plum cake are their Christmas offerings.

Priced between ₹325 and ₹1,300

Orders have to be placed a day in advance, call 9526030777 or dm @district7kochi or @encorekochi on Instagram

The Baking Project — The blue basket of goodies

The Baking Project’s specially curated hamper — The Blue Basket — is in a delicious shades of blue, grey and white. The big blue basket will have a 750 gram plum cake, a tin of mini chocolate-walnut cookies, brownie bites, hot chocolate mix and a pine cone to hang on your Christmas tree. The mini basket has a 500 gram plum cake, brownie bites, a tin of mini chocolate walnut cookies and a pine cone.

The big blue basket is priced ₹3,800 and the mini, ₹2,500

To place orders dm @the.baking.project on Instagram or WhatsApp 9566184570, available till December 23.

Zera Noya — Speculaas, stoln and more

Kochi’s favourite bakers of Dutch goodies Zera Noya, have a special menu for the season, which is basically most of their signature bakes. The speculaas tea cake comes in three sizes — as a one kilogram Bundt cake, as half kilo and a quarter kilogram loaf cake. The other cakes include cherry marzipan cake, white Christmas limoncello, pumpkin pecan pie, deluxe Dutch apple pie (in three sizes), 10 in one cheesecake, which is essentially 10 slices of as many flavours making a whole, and fresh strawberry NY style cheesecake. The pastries are spiced orange cheesecake, marzipan Mergpijp, lemon meringue tart besides brownies, Speculaas cookies, Christmas biscotti and breads such as stol, babka and the Swiss Zopf.

Prices start at ₹80 for brownies to ₹3,000 for the deluxe Dutch apple pie.

Thistle Bakeville - A hamper of goodies

If you are scrambling for last minute Christmas hampers, head to Thistle Bakeville. Their signature hampers come in three sizes called Noel, Royal and Imperial. Noel comprises a half kilogram plum cake, hot chocolate mix, Christmas tree candle, a spice mix and a box of almond-chocolate nutties, the extras in Royal besides these there are brownies, Nutella, a DIY pancake mix and butter cookies. And Imperial has a bottle of Davidoff coffee, a box of macarons and a box of cream cheese spread.

Priced at ₹1550, ₹2750 and ₹3750.

Will be available till first week of January, call 9633601309 or dm @thistle_bakeville on Instagram