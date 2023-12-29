Ropewalk: Sri Lanka’s first speciality arrack bar unveils a spirited journey

December 29, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

A bluesy jazz rendition of singer-songwriter Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me wafts through the cool Sri Lankan evening breeze. In a corner, an elderly British couple slow dance, and another couple leans in for a kiss. The deep, powerful live performance by singer Joanne Jollie has cast a spell on everyone at Ropewalk, Sri Lanka’s first high-end, arrack-speciality bar, located at the historic Galle Fort Hotel.

Joanne’s voice is not the only heady ingredient at Ropewalk though — it is here that I get my first real experience of “one of the truest expressions of being Sri Lankan”. I am here for a one-of-its-kind tasting experience centred around arrack, a local spirit made from the sap of coconut flowers that is collected by hand and aged in Halmilla wood casks.

“Outside of Sri Lanka, not enough people know arrack. And even in Sri Lanka, it is viewed as a slightly unique choice of drink,” explains a smiling Amrit Rajaratnam, the creative genius behind Ropewalk and the managing director of Maitland & Knox Heritage Hotels, which owns the Galle Fort Hotel, the 300-year-old space the bar is located in.

Looking around, it is hard to believe that just a little over a year ago, Sri Lanka was in the throes of mass protests and political upheaval. This period, Rajaratnam explains, was one of self-reflection and examination. “At the core of the protests was a strong national pride. It made me think more deeply about my business and the life I want to lead. I wanted to create something that celebrates Sri Lanka’s uniqueness and idiosyncrasies. And thus Ropewalk was born,” he explains.

Launched just a few months ago, Ropewalk aims to put Sri Lankan arrack on the global map via arrack-based cocktails and a tasting experience. Over the evening, I sample some of the country’s finest indigenous offerings. I also learn about how the spirit differs as one travels across the length and breadth of the island country, and how crucial terroir is to its distinct flavour. Samples include Paradise, a white coconut arrack with robust tropical flavours of pineapple and a rich mouthfeel; Jaffna Usaar Palmyrha Arrack, sourced from the northern province of the country and made from the palmyra tree; the medium-bodied Ceylon Arrack with gentle floral and citrus notes and a dry rum finish among others.

Should you find yourself a bit wobbly after a few sips, each spirit is cleverly paired with small plates inspired by local nibbles served at Sri Lankan dive bars. The bacon and egg pastry swirls — possibly a remnant of Dutch and Portuguese colonisers — featuring flaky puff pastry, house-smoked bacon and expertly swirled scrambled eggs have a tendency to disappear quickly, so be wise and order an extra portion. Other addictive dishes include baby squid baduma, deep dried baby squid tossed in dry chilli and moringa leaves, stir-fried lingus or pork sausages in onion, garlic, tomato, and chilli, and a delightfully piquant eggplant pahi bruschetta that stars a local pickled eggplant recipe paired with homemade cheese atop a crunchy slice of bread. It is not all nibbles, there is a host of mains on the menu too, such as the Sri Lankan curry rice and Cabinet Chicken, Ropewalk’s adaptation of a Sri Lankan classic.

If you would rather peruse the cocktail aisle, pick from drinks such as the Ropewalk Signature Sour, featuring infused Rockland old arrack, lime, ginger, and lemongrass. In the mood for a deeper flavour profile? Get the Smokey Marmalade, made with Halmilla arrack, lemon marmalade, pandan and rosemary. Ropewalk also offers a range of straight arrack pours that you can enjoy on the rocks and even infusions such as cinnamon and orange and cherry and mixed spices.

It is not every day that one gets to savour a drink in a UNESCO heritage site, so sip slowly to take in the splendour. Originally a Dutch mansion and warehouse, Galle Fort Hotel was refurbished in 2003 to preserve its 18th-Century doors and windows on the building’s façade. Those efforts paid off in 2007, when UNESCO awarded the hotel the Asia Pacific Heritage Award of Distinction, calling it a “masterpiece of cultural heritage and conservation”. It is this spirit of restoration that travels across the hotel and bar, making it a unique experience for locals and tourists alike — one that leaves you with a true taste of the island country.

Guests with large appetites can sign up for a unique Feasts of Ceylon experience, a multi-course meal that combines flavours and recipes from across Sri Lanka’s communities and kitchens, from Jaffna in the North to the fishing villages of the South.

Cost for two with drinks: ₹2,000; For reservations, contact +94766658080.

