Wrap up your lunch with this quick and tasty rajma wrap

Fuel your Day with a protein-packed delight

September 26, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 1
Rajma Wrap

Rajma Wrap

This nutritious recipe features protein-packed kidney beans, also known as rajma. As an essential nutrient for muscle growth and overall health, protein takes center stage in this delectable dish, making it a scrumptious and wholesome choice for your taste buds and well-being.

Ingredients

Multigrain flour – 1 cup
Oil – 1tspn
Salt – a pinch
Water as required
Some extra flour for rolling the rotis
Soaked and boiled rajma (kidney beans) – 1 cup
Oil – 1 tbspn
Ginger garlic paste – 1 tspn
Turmeric powder – quarter tspn
Chilli powder – as per your taste
Coriander powder – half tspn
Rajma masala powder – 1 tspn
Chopped onion – 1/2 cup, (finely chopped)
Tomatoes – 1 cup, finely chopped
Coriander leaves – a handful ,chopped
Salt to taste
Tomato sauce – 1 tbspn
Curd – 1 cup (whisked some grated cucumber, carrot, and beetroot)

Roti preparation

1.Place all the ingredients in a bowl.

2.Knead them together with water until you achieve a soft dough consistency.

3.Shape the dough into rotis and set them aside.

3.Filling preparation

4.Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds.

5.Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

6.Sprinkle in turmeric, chili, coriander powder, rajma masala, and salt. Sauté on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

7.Toss in the tomatoes and sauté for a few minutes, adding 2 tablespoons of water to prevent sticking.

8.Add the rajma (kidney beans) and chopped coriander. Cook on medium heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix everything well and set aside.

9.Spread tomato sauce evenly over each roti. Place the prepared rajma filling in the center.

10.Add a drizzle of yogurt dressing over the filling.

11.Roll up the rotis tightly.

12.Serve immediately while still warm.

