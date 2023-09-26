This nutritious recipe features protein-packed kidney beans, also known as rajma. As an essential nutrient for muscle growth and overall health, protein takes center stage in this delectable dish, making it a scrumptious and wholesome choice for your taste buds and well-being.
Ingredients
Roti preparation
1.Place all the ingredients in a bowl.
2.Knead them together with water until you achieve a soft dough consistency.
3.Shape the dough into rotis and set them aside.
3.Filling preparation
4.Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a few seconds.
5.Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.
6.Sprinkle in turmeric, chili, coriander powder, rajma masala, and salt. Sauté on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
7.Toss in the tomatoes and sauté for a few minutes, adding 2 tablespoons of water to prevent sticking.
8.Add the rajma (kidney beans) and chopped coriander. Cook on medium heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix everything well and set aside.
9.Spread tomato sauce evenly over each roti. Place the prepared rajma filling in the center.
10.Add a drizzle of yogurt dressing over the filling.
11.Roll up the rotis tightly.
12.Serve immediately while still warm.
