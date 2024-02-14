Woo your Valentine with this special chicken meal

February 14, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

There is something special about cooking for your loved one. Say your love with this chicken recipe that is subtly flavoured and succulent.

Ingredients Chicken breast: 250 g Oil: 5 ml Lemon: One Mustard powder and salt: 5 gm each Wine: 5 ml Corn flakes: 20 gm Mayonnaise: 20 ml Maida, carrot and baby corn: 5 gm each Mushroom: One Parsley: Few Potato: 20 gm Butter: 5 gm

Preparation

1.Cut the chicken pieces into heart shape.

2.Marinate with lemon juice, salt, mustard powder, oil and red wine. Then, add the flour and mix well.

3.Then crush the corn flakes and coat it on the chicken. Fry the chicken till it becomes golden brown in colour.

4.Prepare potato cutlet using potato butter, salt and pepper. Sauté carrot, mushroom and baby corn for garnishing.