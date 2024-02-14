GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woo your Valentine with this special chicken meal

Celebrate love with this simple recipe that is easy to put together

February 14, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine European
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 2

There is something special about cooking for your loved one. Say your love with this chicken recipe that is subtly flavoured and succulent.

Ingredients

Chicken breast: 250 g
Oil: 5 ml
Lemon: One
Mustard powder and salt: 5 gm each
Wine: 5 ml
Corn flakes: 20 gm
Mayonnaise: 20 ml
Maida, carrot and baby corn: 5 gm each
Mushroom: One
Parsley: Few
Potato: 20 gm
Butter: 5 gm

Preparation

1.Cut the chicken pieces into heart shape.

2.Marinate with lemon juice, salt, mustard powder, oil and red wine. Then, add the flour and mix well.

3.Then crush the corn flakes and coat it on the chicken. Fry the chicken till it becomes golden brown in colour.

4.Prepare potato cutlet using potato butter, salt and pepper. Sauté carrot, mushroom and baby corn for garnishing.

5.Arrange it on a plate and use mayonnaise sauce as an accompaniment.

