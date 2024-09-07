Welcome Ganesha with this Amritsari Phirnee

No onion, no garlic

Amritsari Phirnee is a traditional Punjabi dessert made from rice, milk, and sugar, slow-cooked to a creamy consistency. Flavoured with cardamom and topped with slivers of almonds and pistachios, it’s often served chilled in clay pots. This sweet delicacy is a popular treat during festivals and special occasions in Amritsar.

Ingredients Milk - 600 ml Washed basmati rice soaked in 100 ml milk - 75 gms Khoya - 50 gms Sugar- 75 gms Cardamom powder- 3 gms Almond (cut into long slivers)-3 nos Pista nuts (cut into long slivers)-5 nos Saffron for garnish-8-10 sprigs Silver leaf for garnish - 5 nos

Preparation

1.Grind soaked basmati rice with milk in mixer until course (do not make smooth paste)

2.Boil the milk in a pot, add rice mixture and simmer on low flame until smooth and start coating on spoon

3.Add sugar and grated khoya, cook for few minutes.

4.Add half of cardamom powder and stir well.

5.Pour it in four individual bowls (preferably in fresh mud pots)

6.Let it cool at room temperature.

7.Cover it with silver leaf and sprinkle mixture of almond, pista, cardamom powder and saffron.

8.Refrigerate it until chilled and serve.

8.Recipe by Chef Jugesh Arora, Director, Chef’s Table studio