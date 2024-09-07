GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Welcome Ganesha with this Amritsari Phirnee

This creamy treat when served cold is delightful. Best enjoyed when served in earthen pots

Updated - September 07, 2024 01:11 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Punjab
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Ananyaa Desikan
Ananyaa Desikan

Amritsari Phirnee is a traditional Punjabi dessert made from rice, milk, and sugar, slow-cooked to a creamy consistency. Flavoured with cardamom and topped with slivers of almonds and pistachios, it’s often served chilled in clay pots. This sweet delicacy is a popular treat during festivals and special occasions in Amritsar.

Ingredients

Milk - 600 ml 
Washed basmati rice soaked in 100 ml milk - 75 gms 
Khoya - 50 gms 
Sugar- 75 gms 
Cardamom powder- 3 gms 
Almond (cut into long slivers)-3 nos  
Pista nuts (cut into long slivers)-5 nos 
Saffron for garnish-8-10 sprigs  
Silver leaf for garnish - 5 nos  

Preparation

1.Grind soaked basmati rice with milk in mixer until course (do not make smooth paste) 

2.Boil the milk in a pot, add rice mixture and simmer on low flame until smooth and start coating on spoon  

3.Add sugar and grated khoya, cook for few minutes.

4.Add half of cardamom powder and stir well.   

5.Pour it in four individual bowls (preferably in fresh mud pots)  

6.Let it cool at room temperature.

7.Cover it with silver leaf and sprinkle mixture of almond, pista, cardamom powder and saffron.

8.Refrigerate it until chilled and serve.

8.Recipe by Chef Jugesh Arora, Director, Chef’s Table studio

Published - September 07, 2024 12:29 pm IST

