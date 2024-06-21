Want to have a hot bowl of lip smacking rajma chawal?

Rajma is the perfect balance of tangy and hot gravy with salty beans cooked with ginger and a blend of spices. It gets even better when it is poured on to a bowl of steaming hot rice with a generous dollop of ghee. We know you are craving some now... go ahead, give this recipe a try.

Ingredients 2 cups Rajma 2 Tomatoes 1/2 cup coriander leaves 2 big piece of Ginger 1 tsp cumin seeds 1.5 tsp chilli powder 1 tsp coriander powder 3 inch cinnamon stick 4 black cardamom 1/2 ts pepper corn 1 tsp pomegranate powder 50 Gram Cottage cheese Salt to taste Pure Desi Ghee - as needed

Preparation

1.Wash and Soak rajma overnight

2.In a copper pot put soaked rajma along with the water it was soaked in, 1 big piece of ginger washed and cut into 4 pieces, cumin seeds, chilli powder, coriander powder and half of the salt.

3.Add 1 tbsp ghee. Pressure cook till well cooked yet firm.

4.Grind tomato, coriander leaves and remaining ginger to a fine paste.

5.Heat up 2-3 tbsp ghee, add 2 bay leaf and ground paste. Cook/fry on medium flame till ghee starts separating. Add salt and some water in between this frying process.

6.Make a fine powder of big cardamoms and cinnamon sticks and black peppers. Discard the pieces that have not ground to a fine powder. Add this to the masala.

7.When masala is ready, add some water, when it starts boiling pour this masala in the pressure cooked Rajma that’s simmering for a while.

8.Add pomegranate powder. I mix it well and cook again for 1-2 whistles. This makes Rajma have all the flavour of masala.

9.But if your Rajma is already cooked as you like it, don’t pressure cook, but leave it to simmer for 15-20 minutes.

10.Slice the cottage cheese and deep fry it.

11.Add a spoonful of ghee along with some coriander leaves while serving it.

11.Recipe by Kamal Sen, Executive Chef, Katra Marriott Resort & Spa, Kolti Bajalan, Katra, Reasi District