Want to have a hot bowl of lip smacking rajma chawal?

Rajma gravy with hot rice or flaky roti is just the comfort you need to fix any day and here’s the recipe for it

Published - June 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Punjab
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration P1DP1DOvernight
  • Serving size 2

Rajma is the perfect balance of tangy and hot gravy with salty beans cooked with ginger and a blend of spices. It gets even better when it is poured on to a bowl of steaming hot rice with a generous dollop of ghee. We know you are craving some now... go ahead, give this recipe a try.

Ingredients

2 cups Rajma
2 Tomatoes
1/2 cup coriander leaves
2 big piece of Ginger
1 tsp cumin seeds
1.5 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp coriander powder
3 inch cinnamon stick
4 black cardamom
1/2 ts pepper corn
1 tsp pomegranate powder
50 Gram Cottage cheese
Salt to taste
Pure Desi Ghee - as needed  

Preparation

1.Wash and Soak rajma overnight

2.In a copper pot put soaked rajma along with the water it was soaked in, 1 big piece of ginger washed and cut into 4 pieces, cumin seeds, chilli powder, coriander powder and half of the salt.

3.Add 1 tbsp ghee. Pressure cook till well cooked yet firm.

4.Grind tomato, coriander leaves and remaining ginger to a fine paste.

5.Heat up 2-3 tbsp ghee, add 2 bay leaf and ground paste. Cook/fry on medium flame till ghee starts separating. Add salt and some water in between this frying process.

6.Make a fine powder of big cardamoms and cinnamon sticks and black peppers. Discard the pieces that have not ground to a fine powder. Add this to the masala.

7.When masala is ready, add some water, when it starts boiling pour this masala in the pressure cooked Rajma that’s simmering for a while.

8.Add pomegranate powder. I mix it well and cook again for 1-2 whistles. This makes Rajma have all the flavour of masala.

9.But if your Rajma is already cooked as you like it, don’t pressure cook, but leave it to simmer for 15-20 minutes.

10.Slice the cottage cheese and deep fry it.

11.Add a spoonful of ghee along with some coriander leaves while serving it.

11.Recipe by Kamal Sen, Executive Chef, Katra Marriott Resort & Spa, Kolti Bajalan, Katra, Reasi District

