Verdure mozzarella ripiano: a Mediterranean delight with salsa pepe and mista lattuga

Served alongside a bed of mixed lettuces and finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction, the verdure mozzarella ripiano a refreshing and satisfying salad that’s perfect for warm days or as a light and healthy appetizer.

Mixed vegetables

Ingredients Zucchini, small diced: 4 tbsp Carrots, small diced: 4 tbsp Red pepper, small diced: 4 tbsp Yellow pepper, small diced: 4 tbsp Basil: 2 teaspoons Salt and pepper, to taste Olive oil: 2 tspn Chopped thyme: 1 tspn Onion, finely chopped: 2 tbsp Garlic, chopped: 2 tspn Mozzarella cheese balls: 2 small

Salsa pepe

Ingredients Roasted red peppers: 2 Olive oil: 4 tbsp

Mista lattuga

Ingredients Mixed lettuce: 1 cup (approximately 240 ml) Lemon juice: 2 tspn Olive oil: 4 tspn Salt and black pepper, to taste Balsamic reduction: A few drops

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a hot pan and sauté the finely chopped onion and garlic for about a minute until they become fragrant.

2.Add the diced zucchini, carrots, red pepper, and yellow pepper to the pan. Toss the vegetables for approximately 2 minutes, ensuring they remain crunchy.

3.Season the vegetables with chopped thyme and basil, adjusting the seasoning to your taste.

4.To prepare the mozzarella, carefully scoop out the center, creating a hollow space.

5.In a separate bowl, blend the roasted red pepper with olive oil until it reaches a thick and smooth consistency. This becomes your zesty pepe salsa.

6.In another bowl, mix the assorted lettuce with olive oil and season to your liking.

7.Now, arrange the tossed vegetables within the hollowed mozzarella cheese. Place this delightful creation on a plate.