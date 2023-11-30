HamberMenu
Verdure mozzarella ripiano: a Mediterranean delight with salsa pepe and mista lattuga

This delightful dish combines a variety of crisp, colorful vegetables, creamy mozzarella cheese, and a zesty Salsa Pepe.

November 30, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Mediterranean
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Served alongside a bed of mixed lettuces and finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction, the verdure mozzarella ripiano a refreshing and satisfying salad that’s perfect for warm days or as a light and healthy appetizer.

Mixed vegetables

Ingredients

Zucchini, small diced: 4 tbsp
Carrots, small diced: 4 tbsp
Red pepper, small diced: 4 tbsp
Yellow pepper, small diced: 4 tbsp
Basil: 2 teaspoons
Salt and pepper, to taste
Olive oil: 2 tspn
Chopped thyme: 1 tspn
Onion, finely chopped: 2 tbsp
Garlic, chopped: 2 tspn
Mozzarella cheese balls: 2 small

Salsa pepe

Ingredients

Roasted red peppers: 2
Olive oil: 4 tbsp

Mista lattuga

Ingredients

Mixed lettuce: 1 cup (approximately 240 ml)
Lemon juice: 2 tspn
Olive oil: 4 tspn
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Balsamic reduction: A few drops

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a hot pan and sauté the finely chopped onion and garlic for about a minute until they become fragrant.

2.Add the diced zucchini, carrots, red pepper, and yellow pepper to the pan. Toss the vegetables for approximately 2 minutes, ensuring they remain crunchy.

3.Season the vegetables with chopped thyme and basil, adjusting the seasoning to your taste.

4.To prepare the mozzarella, carefully scoop out the center, creating a hollow space.

5.In a separate bowl, blend the roasted red pepper with olive oil until it reaches a thick and smooth consistency. This becomes your zesty pepe salsa.

6.In another bowl, mix the assorted lettuce with olive oil and season to your liking.

7.Now, arrange the tossed vegetables within the hollowed mozzarella cheese. Place this delightful creation on a plate.

8.Serve the crispy mozzarella salad with the zesty pepe salsa and a side of mixed lettuces. Enjoy this refreshing dish served cold, with a drizzle of balsamic reduction on top.

