Vella Seedai or jaggery seedai recipe for Krishna Jayanthi (வெல்ல சீடை)

Vella Seedai is exclusively made for Gokulashtami. They are slightly larger in size than the salt seedais and are made with jaggery syrup, coconut and are flavoured with cardamom.
Vella Seedai
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Prepare the Rice flour: Wash and soak the rice for two hours and then drain the water. Allow the rice to dry completely by spreading it on a kitchen towel overnight. Once dry, blend it into a fine powder.
2.To prepare the dal and coconut mixture, roast the urad dal in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat, until they emit a roasted aroma. Then blend them into a fine powder. Keep aside.
2.In the same pan, briefly roast the sesame seeds and grated coconut and set aside.
3.Mix the dry ingredients in a large wide bowl by combining the rice flour, urad dal, chana dal, roasted coconut, sesame seeds, cardamom powder and (How much ghee-2 tbsps?) ghee. Mix until you get a coarse crumbly texture.
4.Add the jaggery water to the dry ingredients and knead to form a soft dough.
5.The next step is to shape the dough and deep fry. Grease your palms with ghee and gently shape the dough into small marble-sized balls. Place these seedai on a tray. Heat the oil for deep frying and reduce the heat to low. Gradually fry the seedai balls until they turn a deep golden brown, stirring occasionally for even cooking.
6.Drain the fried seedai of excess oil and let it cool. The cooling process makes them crisp and crunchy. Store this Vellai Seedai in airtight containers. They can be served as prasadham for Sri Krishna Janmashtami festivities.
6.Recipe by Nalina Kannan, proprietor of Thaligai Restaurant, Chennai
