Monsoon has set in and along come viruses, stuffy nose, cough, sore throat and fever. To the rescue comes kashayam or kada, which is a water based decoction of herbs and spices like tgulsi leaves, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds and sometimes jaggery This recipe features thoothuvalai, a herb which is used to relieve chest congestion and cough. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory compounds, it also aids in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat water and add crushed dry ginger, roasted coriander seeds, cumin seeds and thoothuvalai leaves. Allow to cook for an hour and a half on low flame.
2.Add palm jaggery and strain kashayam.
3.Serve hot
Published - October 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST