Monsoon has set in and along come viruses, stuffy nose, cough, sore throat and fever. To the rescue comes kashayam or kada, which is a water based decoction of herbs and spices like tgulsi leaves, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds and sometimes jaggery This recipe features thoothuvalai, a herb which is used to relieve chest congestion and cough. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory compounds, it also aids in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation

Ingredients

Ingredients Thoothuvalai leaves: 50 gms Dry ginger: 5 gms Coriander seeds and cumin seeds: 5 gms each Palm Jaggery: 10 gms Water: 1.5 litres

Preparation

1.Heat water and add crushed dry ginger, roasted coriander seeds, cumin seeds and thoothuvalai leaves. Allow to cook for an hour and a half on low flame.

2.Add palm jaggery and strain kashayam.

3.Serve hot