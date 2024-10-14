GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Under the weather? Try this soothing thoothuvalai kashayam (தூதுவளை கஷாயம்)

As grey clouds and chilly winds takeover, this thoothuvalai kashayam will keep you warm and healthy this flu season

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:25 pm IST

  • Course Soups
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration 1-2 hours
  • Serving size Serves 4
Thoothuvalai kashayam

Monsoon has set in and along come viruses, stuffy nose, cough, sore throat and fever. To the rescue comes kashayam or kada, which is a water based decoction of herbs and spices like tgulsi leaves, ginger, turmeric, carom seeds and sometimes jaggery This recipe features thoothuvalai, a herb which is used to relieve chest congestion and cough. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory compounds, it also aids in boosting immunity and reducing inflammation

Ingredients

Thoothuvalai leaves: 50 gms
Dry ginger: 5 gms
Coriander seeds and cumin seeds: 5 gms each
Palm Jaggery: 10 gms
Water: 1.5 litres

Preparation

1.Heat water and add crushed dry ginger, roasted coriander seeds, cumin seeds and thoothuvalai leaves. Allow to cook for an hour and a half on low flame.

2.Add palm jaggery and strain kashayam. 

3.Serve hot

Published - October 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST

