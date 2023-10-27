Try this simple grilled salmon recipe with a spicy kick

The succulent salmon is marinated to perfection, creating a harmonious blend of spicy and smoky notes. With just a hint of heat and a burst of freshness from spring onions, it’s a sensational seafood sensation that’s quick, easy, and incredibly satisfying. Get ready to sizzle and savor this mouthwatering treat.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.In a bowl, mix together pepper, ginger, fish sauce, sugar, lemon juice and garlic to make a marinade. Coat the salmon evenly with the marinade, then cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
2.Heat your charcoal grill or gas barbecue. Grill the salmon for approximately 7 minutes on each side until it is cooked to your preference.
3.Just before serving, sprinkle chopped spring onions and a pinch of chilli flakes over the grilled salmon for an extra kick of flavor.
3.Chef Gajendra Singh is Executive Chef at the newly opened Unplugged Courtyard, Connaught Place. A result oriented professional, he has more than 16 years of experience in F&B operations. He has worked with various five star hotels.
