Try this simple grilled salmon recipe with a spicy kick

October 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

The succulent salmon is marinated to perfection, creating a harmonious blend of spicy and smoky notes. With just a hint of heat and a burst of freshness from spring onions, it’s a sensational seafood sensation that’s quick, easy, and incredibly satisfying. Get ready to sizzle and savor this mouthwatering treat.

Ingredients Salmon, cut into two pieces - 200 gms 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper Piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced - 25 gms Fish sauce - 1 tbsp Sugar - 1/2 tspn Fresh lemon juice - 1 tspn Crushed garlic - 1 tspn Chopped spring onion - 1 tbsp Red chilli flakes - 1/2 tsp

Preparation

1.In a bowl, mix together pepper, ginger, fish sauce, sugar, lemon juice and garlic to make a marinade. Coat the salmon evenly with the marinade, then cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2.Heat your charcoal grill or gas barbecue. Grill the salmon for approximately 7 minutes on each side until it is cooked to your preference.

3.Just before serving, sprinkle chopped spring onions and a pinch of chilli flakes over the grilled salmon for an extra kick of flavor.

3.Chef Gajendra Singh is Executive Chef at the newly opened Unplugged Courtyard, Connaught Place. A result oriented professional, he has more than 16 years of experience in F&B operations. He has worked with various five star hotels.