November 02, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

It’s the time to gorge on sweets. But worried about what that would lead to? Fret not, for the Deepavali legiyam (or ‘Deepavali marundhu’), is a special preparation made in many Chennai households to aid digestion of the rich food consumed this time of the year. Starting your day with one teaspoon of this marundhu can help you stay healthy. Here’s how you make it

Ingredients Ajwain (omam) – 25 gm Arisi thippili (dried long pepper) – 20 gm Kanda thippili (dried root of long pepper plant) – 20 gm Athimathuram (liquorice root) – 10 gm Dry ginger (sukku) – 25 gm Chitharathai (‘thai ginger’ or ‘finger root’) – 10 gm Sirunaga poo – 10 gm Parangipattai – 10 gm Vayu vidanga (False black pepper) – 20 gm Valmilagu (cubebs or tailed pepper) – 10 gm Milagu (black pepper) – 4 tbsp Dry dates – 100 gm Dry grapes (raisins) – 50 gm Ghee – 300 gm Jaggery – 3/4 kg

1.Break arisi thippili, kanda thippili, athimathuram, chitharathai, parangipattai and dry dates (remove the seeds) into small pieces.

2.Dry-roast all the ingredients (except dry dates and dry grapes) in a kadai for five minutes on low flame.

3.Soak dry dates and dry grapes separately in warm water overnight. Soak all other ingredients in water overnight as well.

4.Grind all the ingredients using the soaked water into a fine paste.

5.In a kadai, add the ground paste and saute for five minutes. Then, add grated jaggery and saute again on medium flame.

6.Add ghee in small intervals and saute till you get a fine paste and it reaches ‘halwa consistency’. It should be non-sticky; if you can roll it out as soft balls, then you’ve got the right consistency.