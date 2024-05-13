GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Try this crispy and healthy vada made with poha

The beloved crunchy vadais now has poha in it in this unique dish

Published - May 13, 2024 12:11 pm IST

  • Course Starters
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
Poha Vadai

Poha Vadai

This traditional South Indian snack with a twist has poha to make a dish bursting with flavours. Poha vadai is perfect as a crispy tea-time snack or as a filling breakfast option. You don’t have to worry about soaking and grinding rice or dal. This easy recipe comes together in under 30 minutes.

Ingredients

1 cup thick poha (For a healthier option, substitute white poha with the red variant)
1 big onion
1-2 tbsp rice flour
1 tsp grated ginger
3 green chillies, finely chopped
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp cumin seeds
Handful of chopped coriander leaves
A pinch of hing (optional)
Oil for deep frying
Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Wash the poha and rinse. Soak the flattened rice in about 1/2 cup of water for 10 minutes until it gets soft.

2.Peel and chop the onion into small pieces and set aside.

3.Now mash the soaked poha. Add all the remaining ingredients except oil. Mix very well to make a dough.

4.Add little water if necessary. If the mixture is very sticky, add some more rice flour

5.Heat oil in a fan for deep frying.

6.Divide the dough into small lemon sized balls and shape them into patties. Coat the patties with some soaked poha on the top.

7.Deep fry them in hot until golden brown color and crispy.

8.Serve hot with coconut/ tomato chutney.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.