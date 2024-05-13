Try this crispy and healthy vada made with poha

Published - May 13, 2024 12:11 pm IST
This traditional South Indian snack with a twist has poha to make a dish bursting with flavours. Poha vadai is perfect as a crispy tea-time snack or as a filling breakfast option. You don’t have to worry about soaking and grinding rice or dal. This easy recipe comes together in under 30 minutes.
1.Wash the poha and rinse. Soak the flattened rice in about 1/2 cup of water for 10 minutes until it gets soft.
2.Peel and chop the onion into small pieces and set aside.
3.Now mash the soaked poha. Add all the remaining ingredients except oil. Mix very well to make a dough.
4.Add little water if necessary. If the mixture is very sticky, add some more rice flour
5.Heat oil in a fan for deep frying.
6.Divide the dough into small lemon sized balls and shape them into patties. Coat the patties with some soaked poha on the top.
7.Deep fry them in hot until golden brown color and crispy.
8.Serve hot with coconut/ tomato chutney.
