Try this bright burnt garlic mango chilli butter recipe

When mangoes are in season, don’t forget to try this unique burnt garlic mango chilli butter recipe.

September 07, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
Burnt garlic mango chilli butter by Chef Radhika Khandelwal

Some of Chef Radhika Khandelwal’s favourites to pair with mango are avocado, coriander, chilli, curry leaf, pepper, jamun, bimbli, coconut, tahini and miso. She had done a series on mango recipes to help people understand how mango can be used in savoury dishes, the most popular amongst those was this burnt garlic mango chilli butter recipe.

Ingredients

Butter - 80 grams
Mango chopped fine - 1/2 cup
Garlic, chopped - 6 pods
Curry leaves - 2 sprigs
Chilli flakes - 1 tsp

Preparation

1.In a bowl assemble the chopped mango, chopped garlic, curry leaves and chilli flakes. Place the bowl over a bed of ice.

2.Heat butter in a pan till it browns.

3.Pour sizzling hot butter into the bowl with all the ingredients and start whipping it until until you get soft butter.

4.Spread on bread or use as a dip.

4.Recipe by Chef Radhika Khandelwal, Fig and Maple

