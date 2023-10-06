October 06, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

This banana-based dish, hailing from the heart of India, offers a unique culinary experience. With a perfect blend of spices and the natural sweetness of ripe bananas, this sabzi is sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Indian cuisine or looking to try something new, this dish is a delightful journey into the rich tapestry of flavors. Get ready to savor every bite of this unexpected culinary gem.

Ingredients Ripe bananas, cut into round slices - 1 1/2 Mustard seeds Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch Chilli powder - to taste Turmeric powder - to taste Coriander powder - to taste Cumin powder - to taste Sugar - 1 tspn Salt - to taste Oil

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

2.Add mustard seeds and a pinch of asafoetida (hing) to the hot oil.

3.Once the mustard seeds start to splutter, add the banana roundels to the pan.

4.Stir lightly to coat the banana slices with the tempered spices.

5.Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder to taste. Adjust the spice levels according to your preference.

6.Season the mixture with sugar and salt, again adjusting to your taste.

7.Cook the banana slices in the spiced mixture for about two minutes on medium flame, ensuring they are well coated with the flavors.