HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Try Kele ki sabzi a delectable banana delight

Explore the delightful fusion of sweet and savory as you dive into the world of Kele Ki Sabzi.

October 06, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

This banana-based dish, hailing from the heart of India, offers a unique culinary experience. With a perfect blend of spices and the natural sweetness of ripe bananas, this sabzi is sure to tantalize your taste buds. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Indian cuisine or looking to try something new, this dish is a delightful journey into the rich tapestry of flavors. Get ready to savor every bite of this unexpected culinary gem.

Ingredients

Ripe bananas, cut into round slices - 1 1/2
Mustard seeds
Asafoetida (hing) - a pinch
Chilli powder - to taste
Turmeric powder - to taste
Coriander powder - to taste
Cumin powder - to taste
Sugar - 1 tspn
Salt - to taste
Oil

Preparation

1.Heat oil in a pan over medium heat.

2.Add mustard seeds and a pinch of asafoetida (hing) to the hot oil.

3.Once the mustard seeds start to splutter, add the banana roundels to the pan.

4.Stir lightly to coat the banana slices with the tempered spices.

5.Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder to taste. Adjust the spice levels according to your preference.

6.Season the mixture with sugar and salt, again adjusting to your taste.

7.Cook the banana slices in the spiced mixture for about two minutes on medium flame, ensuring they are well coated with the flavors.

8.Serve immediately with rotis for a quick and savory banana dish.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.