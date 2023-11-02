Try kado millet khichdi while fasting or as prasad

November 02, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

It is a festival time. Everybody is trying to come up with something unique that can be eaten and shared with others. While you are at it, Chef Somnath Rakesh, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, is sharing a little unconventional millet-based recipe to make this joyous time nourishing and delightful. He says, “The millet-based recipes that we are coming up with everyday is keeping in mind the declaration of the Year of Millets by the United Nations. These gluten free, high- fiber grains are not only nutritious but also versatile.We tried kado millet khichdi and it turned out delicious. It is easy to make and a good option for nutritious lunch or dinner.”

Ingredients Kado millet – 1/3 cup Chopped tomatoes – ¼ cup Green chilies – 1 tablespoon Chopped coriander – 1 tablespoon Turmeric powder – 1 tablespoon Hing – ½ tablespoon Red chili powder – 1 tablespoon Salt – 1 tablespoon Shahi jeera – 1 tablespoon Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Preparation

1.In a saucepan add the millet and boil.

2.Once cooked strain the millet in a bowl.

3.In a pan, add oil, jeera, chopped tomato and sauté until brown.

4.Add all the Indian masalas (as you like).

5.Add the boiled millet, water and simmer for five minutes.

6.Finish with ghee and chopped coriander.