Try kado millet khichdi while fasting or as prasad

Chef recipe on kado millet khichdi is specially made for fasting days or as festival prasad

November 02, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Goa
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size Serves 2.
Purnima Sah
Kado millet khichdi.

Kado millet khichdi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is a festival time. Everybody is trying to come up with something unique that can be eaten and shared with others. While you are at it, Chef Somnath Rakesh, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, is sharing a little unconventional millet-based recipe to make this joyous time nourishing and delightful. He says, “The millet-based recipes that we are coming up with everyday is keeping in mind the declaration of the Year of Millets by the United Nations. These gluten free, high- fiber grains are not only nutritious but also versatile.We tried kado millet khichdi and it turned out delicious. It is easy to make and a good option for nutritious lunch or dinner.”

Ingredients

Kado millet – 1/3 cup
Chopped tomatoes – ¼ cup
Green chilies – 1 tablespoon
Chopped coriander – 1 tablespoon
Turmeric powder – 1 tablespoon
Hing – ½ tablespoon
Red chili powder – 1 tablespoon
Salt – 1 tablespoon
Shahi jeera – 1 tablespoon
Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Preparation

1.In a saucepan add the millet and boil.

2.Once cooked strain the millet in a bowl. 

3.In a pan, add oil, jeera, chopped tomato and sauté until brown.

4.Add all the Indian masalas (as you like).

5.Add the boiled millet, water and simmer for five minutes.

6.Finish with ghee and chopped coriander.

7.Serve it hot with curd and mango pickle.

