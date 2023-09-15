HamberMenu
Try this savoury muthu kolukattai recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi

This dish gets its name ‘muthu kolukattai’ because they resemble pearls. This savoury kolukattai is easy to make and is a healthy snack that can be enjoyed even after Ganesh Chaturthi

September 15, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

  • Course Starters
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4
Muthu Kolukattai

Ingredients

Rice flour - 3 cups
Water - 4 cups
Gingelly oil - 1 tbsp
Salt - a pinch
Chilli powder - ½ tsp
Gingelly oil - 2 tbsp
Grated coconut - 2 tbsp
Mustard seeds, Bengal gram and urad dal - ¼ tsp each
Curry leaves - a few
Dry red chilli (broken) - 1
Asafoetida powder - a pinch

Preparation

1.Mix rice flour, salt, chilli powder and oil with water in a vessel. Keep the vessel over medium fire. Stir it continuously without any lump formation.

2.Once it is reduced and thickened as Kolukattai dough, leave it aside for 15 minutes for cooling.

3.Mix the dough once again, apply oil on your palm and take a piece of dough. Tightly roll the dough in your palm and make mini balls.

4.Steam cook the mini balls.

5.Heat gingelly oil in a kadai, and sputter the tempering ingredients. Add the prepared mini kolukattai to the tadka. Stir and toss the items well. Muthu kozhukattai is ready.

