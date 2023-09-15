Ingredients
Preparation
1.Mix rice flour, salt, chilli powder and oil with water in a vessel. Keep the vessel over medium fire. Stir it continuously without any lump formation.
2.Once it is reduced and thickened as Kolukattai dough, leave it aside for 15 minutes for cooling.
3.Mix the dough once again, apply oil on your palm and take a piece of dough. Tightly roll the dough in your palm and make mini balls.
4.Steam cook the mini balls.
5.Heat gingelly oil in a kadai, and sputter the tempering ingredients. Add the prepared mini kolukattai to the tadka. Stir and toss the items well. Muthu kozhukattai is ready.
COMMents
SHARE