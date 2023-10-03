October 03, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

This whimsical treat combines the sweet and fruity goodness of jelly with the creamy richness of whipped cream, creating a dessert that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious. Perfect for parties, celebrations, or whenever you crave something sweet, this Tiffany fluff will add a touch of magic to your dessert table.

Ingredients Strawberry jelly - 2 tbsp Lemon jelly - 2 tbsp Pista jelly - 2 tbsp Whipping cream - 200 ml Fruit juice of your choice - 100 ml

Preparation

1.Prepare the jelly according to the instructions on the pack, using only half the recommended amount of water. Set aside a few spoonfuls of liquid jelly.

2.Take a cold glass and swirl the different colors of liquid jelly inside to create a multi-colored glass effect. Place the glass in the fridge to set.

3.Pour the remaining liquid jelly into different trays and allow it to set.

4.In the meantime, whip the cream until it forms soft peaks.

5.Add the fruit juice to the whipped cream and continue whipping until the mixture becomes fluffy.

6.Cut the set jelly into small pieces using a knife and gently fold them into the whipped cream.

7.Spoon the mixture into the prepared glasses and refrigerate until it becomes firm.

8.Alternatively, you can pour the mixture into jelly moulds and refrigerate until well set. Then, remove the jelly from the moulds.