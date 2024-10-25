GIFT a SubscriptionGift
This comforting dal roti is a protein-rich meal

You don’t need a gravy to enjoy this simple dal roti which is spicy and filling

October 25, 2024

  • Course Breads
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 7-8 rotis

Looking for a filling meal that can be enjoyed without any side and is also easy to make? This dal roti recipe has you covered. Spiced with red chilli and a touch of hing, this roti is a great, lunch or dinner option.

Ingredients

Atta and toor dal: One cup each
Red chillies: Six to eight
Asafoetida: One pinch
Mustard seeds: One Tsp
Curry leaves and coriander: A pinch each
Water and salt

1.Soak toor dal for half an hour.

2. Grind soaked dal, chillies, asafoetida and salt into a fine paste. Do not add water.

3.Knead atta into soft consistency, adding enough water and salt.

4.Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.

5.Add the ground dal paste and sauté for a while.

6.Now, add chopped curry leaves and coriander. Let it cool.

7. Make the paste into lemon sized balls.

8.Roll out the rotis and stuff them with the dal balls. Flatten the rotis and cook on tawa. Serve hot.

Published - October 25, 2024 03:40 pm IST

