This comforting dal roti is a protein-rich meal

No onion, no garlic

Looking for a filling meal that can be enjoyed without any side and is also easy to make? This dal roti recipe has you covered. Spiced with red chilli and a touch of hing, this roti is a great, lunch or dinner option.

Ingredients Atta and toor dal: One cup each Red chillies: Six to eight Asafoetida: One pinch Mustard seeds: One Tsp Curry leaves and coriander: A pinch each Water and salt

1.Soak toor dal for half an hour.

2. Grind soaked dal, chillies, asafoetida and salt into a fine paste. Do not add water.

3.Knead atta into soft consistency, adding enough water and salt.

4.Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds.

5.Add the ground dal paste and sauté for a while.

6.Now, add chopped curry leaves and coriander. Let it cool.

7. Make the paste into lemon sized balls.

8.Roll out the rotis and stuff them with the dal balls. Flatten the rotis and cook on tawa. Serve hot.