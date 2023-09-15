Phirni is a rich and creamy sweet made with rice and milk. This traditional dessert is simple to make and is served during special occasions. In this recipe, khoya is used to achieve a thicker consistency.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Grind soaked Basmati rice with milk in a mixer until it is course (do not make a smooth paste)
2.Boil the milk in a pot, add rice mixture and simmer on a low flame until smooth and start coating with a spoon.
3.Add sugar and grated khoya and cook for a few minutes
4.Add half of the cardomom powder and stir well.
5.Pour it in four individual bowls (preferably fresh mud pots)
6.Let it cool at room temperature
7.Cover it with a silver leaf and sprinkle mixture of almond, pista, cardamom powder and saffron.
8.Serve cold.
8.Recipe by chef Jugesh Arora
