September 15, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Phirni is a rich and creamy sweet made with rice and milk. This traditional dessert is simple to make and is served during special occasions. In this recipe, khoya is used to achieve a thicker consistency.

Ingredients Milk - 2 1/2 cups Washed basmati rice soaked in 100 ml milk - 1/2 cup Khoya - 8 tbsp Sugar - 6 tbsp Cardamom powder - 1 1/2 teaspoon Almond (cut into long slivers) - 3 nos Pista nuts (cut into long slivers) - 5 nos Saffron for garnish - 8-10 sprigs Silver leaf for garnish - 5 nos

Preparation

1.Grind soaked Basmati rice with milk in a mixer until it is course (do not make a smooth paste)

2.Boil the milk in a pot, add rice mixture and simmer on a low flame until smooth and start coating with a spoon.

3.Add sugar and grated khoya and cook for a few minutes

4.Add half of the cardomom powder and stir well.

5.Pour it in four individual bowls (preferably fresh mud pots)

6.Let it cool at room temperature

7.Cover it with a silver leaf and sprinkle mixture of almond, pista, cardamom powder and saffron.

8.Serve cold.

8.Recipe by chef Jugesh Arora