Thick and creamy Amritsari phirni topped with silver leaf and saffron

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this with this delicious rice and milk-based sweet

September 15, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Amritsari Phirni

Phirni is a rich and creamy sweet made with rice and milk. This traditional dessert is simple to make and is served during special occasions. In this recipe, khoya is used to achieve a thicker consistency.

Ingredients

Milk - 2 1/2 cups
Washed basmati rice soaked in 100 ml milk - 1/2 cup
Khoya - 8 tbsp
Sugar - 6 tbsp
Cardamom powder - 1 1/2 teaspoon
Almond (cut into long slivers) - 3 nos                                      
Pista nuts (cut into long slivers) - 5 nos
Saffron for garnish - 8-10 sprigs                             
Silver leaf for garnish - 5 nos 

Preparation

1.Grind soaked Basmati rice with milk in a mixer until it is course (do not make a smooth paste)

2.Boil the milk in a pot, add rice mixture and simmer on a low flame until smooth and start coating with a spoon.

3.Add sugar and grated khoya and cook for a few minutes

4.Add half of the cardomom powder and stir well.

5.Pour it in four individual bowls (preferably fresh mud pots)

6.Let it cool at room temperature

7.Cover it with a silver leaf and sprinkle mixture of almond, pista, cardamom powder and saffron.

8.Serve cold.

8.Recipe by chef Jugesh Arora

