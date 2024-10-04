GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sweet black-eyed peas sundal recipe for Navaratri (காராமணி இனிப்பு சுண்டல்)

This golu, try swapping your savoury sundal for this sweet black-eyed peas version. Black-eyed peas, also known as cowpeas, are packed with protein and fibre, making them a nutritious choice.

October 04, 2024

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5 people

While most sundals are traditionally savory, this karamani sundal recipe offers a sweet twist by incorporating jaggery, which also makes it rich in iron. For those looking to make it vegan, simply substitute ghee with coconut oil or any neutral oil of your choice.

Ingredients

Ingredients

Black-eyed peas – 2 cups
Jaggery – 2 cups
Grated coconut – ¼ cup
Cardamom powder – ¼ cup
Ghee – 2 tbsp
Salt – a pinch

Preparation

1. Soak the black-eyed beans, preferably in hot water, for 20-30 minutes. Cook in salt water for 10-15 minutes or until soft. Or, pressure-cook for a whistle and lower flame to cook for 2 minutes.When the pressure reduces completely open and use.

2.Add a quarter cup of water to jaggery and melt over a low flame. Strain to remove scum. 

3.Add the cardamom powder and grated coconut and stir for about 5 minutes. 

4.Add the cooked black-eyed beans and stir continuously for about 10 minutes or until the whole dish gels together.

5. Add ghee and take off the flame. Serve warm or cool.

