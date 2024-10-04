While most sundals are traditionally savory, this karamani sundal recipe offers a sweet twist by incorporating jaggery, which also makes it rich in iron. For those looking to make it vegan, simply substitute ghee with coconut oil or any neutral oil of your choice.

Ingredients

Ingredients Black-eyed peas – 2 cups Jaggery – 2 cups Grated coconut – ¼ cup Cardamom powder – ¼ cup Ghee – 2 tbsp Salt – a pinch

Preparation

1. Soak the black-eyed beans, preferably in hot water, for 20-30 minutes. Cook in salt water for 10-15 minutes or until soft. Or, pressure-cook for a whistle and lower flame to cook for 2 minutes.When the pressure reduces completely open and use.

2.Add a quarter cup of water to jaggery and melt over a low flame. Strain to remove scum.

3.Add the cardamom powder and grated coconut and stir for about 5 minutes.

4.Add the cooked black-eyed beans and stir continuously for about 10 minutes or until the whole dish gels together.