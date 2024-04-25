Sweet and spicy mango curry recipe

April 25, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST
The season of sweet juicy mangoes is here. Make the famed Chandrakaaran maambazham curry, a seasonal favourite, with these small, juice laden mangoes. Here’s an easy recipe
Remove the outer skins of the chandrakaaran mangoes. (You can also use any small, flavourful, ripe variety available) Immerse the skins in 3-4 cups of lukewarm water and squeeze out the juice. Discard the peel.
Place the mangoes, a cup of water, the juice extract in a vessel. Sprinkle turmeric, red chilli powder and salt, to taste. Cook for approximately 20-25 minutes until the mangoes are well-cooked.
Meanwhile, grind the coconut, cumin, green chillies to a semi-coarse paste. Mix this with the yoghurt. Stir well. Now, lower the flame.
Pour in this coconut-cumin-yoghurt and stir well. Let this simmer for 10 minutes over very low flame. (It should not boil forth or it will curdle.)
In a wok, heat coconut oil. Over a low flame, pop mustard and fenugreek, sauté the red chillies, fry the curry leaf stalks.
When the curry froths up, pour in the mustard tempering.
Remove from flame. Serve hot with rice and pappads.
