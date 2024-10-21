GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Moist and nutty carrot cake recipe

This classic carrot cake recipe is full of delicious flavours and can be paired with your evening tea or coffee

Updated - October 21, 2024 03:31 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine European
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1-2 hours
  • Serving size 8-9 slices
Carrot cake

The moist texture and rich flavour of carrot cake, enhanced by spices like cinnamon and nuttiness from cashews, makes it truly irresistible. This beloved dessert is celebrated worldwide for its delicious balance of sweet and spice. Whether enjoyed at a special occasion or as a comforting treat, carrot cake remains a timeless favorite!

Ingredients

Wheat flour – 2 cups
Baking soda – 1tsp
Baking powder – 1 and 1/2
Cinnamon powder – 1 tsp
Eggs – 4
Granulated sugar – 1 and 1/2
Vegetable oil – 1 cup
Grated carrot – 2 cups
Finely chopped dates – 1 cup
Chopped cashew nuts – 1/2

Preparation

1.Peel and finely grate the carrots. Remove the seeds and finely chop the dates. Chop the cashew nuts as well

2. Pre heat the oven to 200 degree centigrade. Butter a 9” cake tin and dust it with wheat flour. 

3.Sieve wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon powder in a bowl.

4.In another big bowl, beat eggs first and add sugar and beat it. When it becomes frothy, add oil in a steady stream and then beat in the vanilla essence. 

5.Add the flour mixture just until it is incorporated.

6.Sprinkle some wheat flour in the carrots, dates and cashew nuts. With a rubber spatula, fold in the carrots, dates and cashew nuts.

7.Pour the batter in the prepared tin and tap it. Bake it in the oven for 20 minutes in 200 c and 40 minutes in 180 degree centigrade.

8.Remove from the oven and after about 10 minutes, invert the cake onto a wire rack. Decorate the cake with grated carrots, chopped nuts and dates.

Published - October 21, 2024 03:27 pm IST

