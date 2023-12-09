Sorakaya bejjala pulusu: a delightfully tangy bottle gourd dish

December 09, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

It’s a delightful medley of textures and flavors, from the tender bottle gourd to the zesty tamarind, all elevated with a touch of jaggery sweetness. Whether you’re looking for a comforting home-cooked meal or a unique side dish for a special occasion, this recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds and add a burst of Southern Indian charm to your dining table. Enjoy the vibrant taste of Sorakaya Bejjala Pulusu today!

Ingredients Bottle gourd - 1 (about 500 gm) Onions chopped - 2 Thinly sliced green chillies 2-4 A loose fistful tamarind, soaked in a cup of water for an hour Garlic cloves 2-3 Red chilli powder/ sambar powder - 1-1 .5 tspn Turmeric - 1/4 tspn Salt to taste Jaggery - 1-2 tbsp Oil - 2tbsp Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp Cumin seeds - 1tsp Dried red chilli - 2 Fenugreek seeds -1/2 tspn Curry leaves - a handful

Preparation

1.Wash the bottle gourd and use a fork to prick it all over. There’s no need to peel it. Cut it into medium-sized pieces.

2.Heat oil in a pan. Add your choice of tempering ingredients, making sure they don’t burn.

3.Stir in the sliced onions, minced garlic, and chopped green chili. Fry them until they are well-cooked.

4.Add the prepared bottle gourd pieces and sauté for about 3-4 minutes over medium heat.

5.Sprinkle some salt and a pinch of turmeric, mix well, and continue sautéing.

6.Extract tamarind juice and add it to the pan.

7.Also, include the chili powder or sambar powder according to your preference.

8.Mix everything thoroughly, cover the pan, and allow it to cook in its juices until the bottle gourd is tender.

9.You can add water as needed to prevent sticking.

10.As the dish cooks, add jaggery for a hint of sweetness. Simmer it and then switch off the flame. Serve hot