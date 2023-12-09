HamberMenu
Sorakaya bejjala pulusu: a delightfully tangy bottle gourd dish

This South Indian delicacy combines the natural goodness of bottle gourd with a tangy tamarind sauce and a blend of spices.

December 09, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Andhra Pradesh
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
It’s a delightful medley of textures and flavors, from the tender bottle gourd to the zesty tamarind, all elevated with a touch of jaggery sweetness. Whether you’re looking for a comforting home-cooked meal or a unique side dish for a special occasion, this recipe is sure to satisfy your taste buds and add a burst of Southern Indian charm to your dining table. Enjoy the vibrant taste of Sorakaya Bejjala Pulusu today!

Ingredients

Bottle gourd - 1 (about 500 gm)
Onions chopped - 2
Thinly sliced green chillies 2-4
A loose fistful tamarind, soaked in a cup of water for an hour
Garlic cloves 2-3
Red chilli powder/ sambar powder - 1-1 .5 tspn
Turmeric - 1/4 tspn
Salt to taste
Jaggery - 1-2 tbsp
Oil - 2tbsp
Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
Cumin seeds - 1tsp
Dried red chilli - 2
Fenugreek seeds -1/2 tspn
Curry leaves - a handful

Preparation

1.Wash the bottle gourd and use a fork to prick it all over. There’s no need to peel it. Cut it into medium-sized pieces.

2.Heat oil in a pan. Add your choice of tempering ingredients, making sure they don’t burn.

3.Stir in the sliced onions, minced garlic, and chopped green chili. Fry them until they are well-cooked.

4.Add the prepared bottle gourd pieces and sauté for about 3-4 minutes over medium heat.

5.Sprinkle some salt and a pinch of turmeric, mix well, and continue sautéing.

6.Extract tamarind juice and add it to the pan.

7.Also, include the chili powder or sambar powder according to your preference.

8.Mix everything thoroughly, cover the pan, and allow it to cook in its juices until the bottle gourd is tender.

9.You can add water as needed to prevent sticking.

10.As the dish cooks, add jaggery for a hint of sweetness. Simmer it and then switch off the flame. Serve hot

