Made with simple ingredients like semolina, sugar, and ghee, it’s a delightful treat that can be whipped up in no time. Whether served hot or cold, this classic dish never fails to satisfy your sweet cravings and bring a smile to your face. Learn how to make it with our easy-to-follow recipe.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Place a kadai or pan on the flame.
2.Pour water into it and then add the sugar.
3.Allow the sugar solution to come to a boil.
4.Now, add the sooji (semolina) and keep stirring. Add some ghee to prevent sticking.
5.Continue sautéing for 7 to 8 minutes or until it changes color, then remove it from the heat.
6.In a small kadai, add the remaining ghee. When it’s hot, fry the cashews and raisins.
7.Garnish the halwa with these fried nuts and raisins.
COMMents
SHARE