Sooji halwa: a sweet and comforting treat

Sooji ka Halwa, also known as Semolina Pudding, is a beloved Indian dessert that offers a perfect blend of sweetness and comfort.

October 06, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

Made with simple ingredients like semolina, sugar, and ghee, it’s a delightful treat that can be whipped up in no time. Whether served hot or cold, this classic dish never fails to satisfy your sweet cravings and bring a smile to your face. Learn how to make it with our easy-to-follow recipe.

Ingredients

Semolina/Sooji: 1 cup
Sugar: 2 cups
Ghee: 1/4 cup
Cardamom powder: 1/4 cup
Cashews: 5-6
Raisins: 5-6
Water: 2 cups

Preparation

1.Place a kadai or pan on the flame.

2.Pour water into it and then add the sugar.

3.Allow the sugar solution to come to a boil.

4.Now, add the sooji (semolina) and keep stirring. Add some ghee to prevent sticking.

5.Continue sautéing for 7 to 8 minutes or until it changes color, then remove it from the heat.

6.In a small kadai, add the remaining ghee. When it’s hot, fry the cashews and raisins.

7.Garnish the halwa with these fried nuts and raisins.

